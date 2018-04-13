Children’s champion Sandra wins top title

The manager of a Newmarket nursery has been named Montessorian of the Year.

Sandra Copping, who is operations manager at Newmarket’s Colourbox Montessori nursery, was presented with the pretigious award at the organisation’s national conference at University College, London.

The award also recognised her work in the community where she runs Brownies, Guides and Rangers groups plus the Spice Guides, for girls with special needs.

The citation for her award described Sandra as ‘a true champion of children’s rights’.

“As well as enriching the lives of young children with whom she comes into contact at the nursery, she has also enhanced the lives of older children and young adults through her work with Guiding,” said the citation.

As well as her role at the Newmarket nursery, Sandra is also operations manager at the Haverhill Colourbox which opened in September 2015 and, like its Newmarket counterpart, was judged as outstanding by Ofsted.

She is currently overseeing arrangements for a third group - at the Millennium Centre in Red Lodge – which is due to open in the next few weeks when a total of more than 200 children will then be under Sandra’s care.

Sandra, who has attended many national conferences since the Newmarket nursery opened in 2005, said she never dreamed of winning the title.

“When they did the awards and said ‘Montessorian of the Year is Sandra Copping’, I was completely shocked to hear my name. There are thousands of people out there who are qualified through the Montessori organisation and who could win it, so it’s a real honour,” she said.