Charity Newmarket Open Door is planning to re-open its two fund-raising stores.

Stores in Newmarket’s Craven Way, and in Hampstead Avenue, in Mildenhall, will be open from tomorrow.

The Newmarket store will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays,with Mildenhall initially just on a Tuesday each week. Opening times will be 10am to 4pm.

Charles Dore and Tina Jaggard get ready to re-open tomorrow. Picture by Mark Westley.

Chief operating officer Charles Dore said: “We look forward to welcoming back our regular and as well as new customers to our charity stores.

“The stores are Covid-19 guideline compliant and we would request you wear a face covering in store.”

He said donations would again be welcome with good quality saleable items accepted at the Newmarket store from 10am to 2pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Collection of large furniture items can also be arranged.

Mr Dore also thanked all those who had made donations to the charity’s foodbank over the lockdown period.

“We really appreciate your support, please continue to support us as we believe we will be busier than ever in September and into the autumn.”

