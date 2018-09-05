Charity concert is Stuart's legacy

Stuart Cawkwell Tunes at Tattersalls (3823796)

A charity concert planned by a much-loved Newmarket bandsman before his death last year will be staged at Tattersalls later this month.

Stuart Cawkwell, a leading member of the Newmarket Town Band for more than 30 years, was 66 when he died at his home in Palace Street last November after suffering from motor neurone disease since 2015.

During his long illness he set about making plans for a concert in aid of St Nicholas’ Hospice, Bury St Edmunds, and Racing Welfare, two charities which had given him their support through difficult times.

“I had no idea that he was doing it,” said Stuart’s widow Angela. “He knew he wasn’t going to be here for the concert so he didn’t tell me about it because he thought it would upset me.”

Instead, Stuart showed their son Matt, who plays principal cornet in the band, all the details of the programme he had chosen, with instructions that it should remain secret until after his death.

“It was typical of Stuart that he insisted the concert was not to be billed as a memorial to him. That wouldn’t be Stuart at all. As always he was thinking of other people and wanted to do something to help them,” said Angela, who has worked with Matt, daughter Emma and Stuart’s close friend Chris King to bring his plan to fruition.

“He wanted to raise money to give something back to the two charities which had done so much to help his family,” added Chris. “But, of course, on the night Stuart will be very much in the thoughts of everyone there who knew him.”

Stuart Cawkwell (3853022)

Stuart first played the cornet at school in Hull before taking it up again in Newmarket in the early 1980s when he joined the band. After a few years as front-row cornet he decided he would like to play an instrument with a deeper sound so he moved to the euphonium and it was widely acknowledged that he and the instrument were made for each other.

After he became ill, the euphonium was too heavy for him to manage but a search through the band’s store turned up a valve trombone which he adapted to rest on his chest, extending his playing career by some months.

Tunes At Tattersalls will feature a wide variety of music played by Newmarket Town Band joined by members of Soham Comrades Band, songs from Newmarket Community choir and a selection of items for the audience to join in with, including Last Night of the Proms favourites Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia and many other favourites.

“They are all pieces which Stuart would have enjoyed playing,” said Chris who is hoping for a sell-out 500-strong crowd at Tattersalls on Saturday, September 22.

Perhaps it will be the quintessential brass band favourite The Floral Dance which will evoke most memories for Stuart’s many friends in the audience with its wistful lines “Fiddle, cello, big bass drum, Bassoon, flute and euphonium. Far away, as in a trance I heard the sound of the Floral Dance.”

>> Tickets at £10 to include souvenir programme and grand draw ticket, are on sale at Sweets Newsagents in All Saints Road, Golding in Newmarket High Street, St Nicholas Hospice Shop, Corney and Barrow wine merchants in Rous Road, Balaam’s Music in Bury St Edmunds or online at www.ntbb.co.uk