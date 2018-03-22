Charities to get 'frozen' cash after HSBC's Newmarket manager intervenes

Eight local charities can look forward to receiving a share of money which has been sitting in an account frozen for about six months by the Newmarket branch of a major bank.

The £1,349.67 was what remained in the account of the former Crockfords Park Residents Association (CPRA) when it was wound up last year.

Committee members agreed to give £349.67 to the local Neighbourhood Watch and split the rest between eight charities.

As the Journal reported on March 1, plans to hand the money over were thwarted when HSBC’s Newmarket branch suddenly froze the account.

Former CPRA chairman Garsham Robertson made numerous unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the money before finally raising a complaint with banking watchdog the Financial Ombudsman.

This week, Mr Robertson contacted the Journal to say that HSBC Newmarket branch manager James Worthington had now sorted things out.

Charities to receive £125 each are Newmarket Dementia Group, Parkinsons UK (Newmarket branch), The Voluntary Network, East Anglian Air Ambulance, MAGPAS Air Ambulance, Newmarket Day Centre, St Nicholas Hospice and the Food Bank.

The bank had also given Mr Robertson £200 for a charity of his choice.

“I have poor mobility as a result of spinal damage so I will donate £200 to Wings For Life spinal cord injury research for their World Run on May 6,” said Mr Robertson.