Charge for brown bins set to rise in West Suffolk

Brown bin users in West Suffolk will have to pay £43

An increase in collection charges for brown bin garden waste has been approved, despite fears price hikes could be made more frequently.

Members of West Suffolk Council’s shadow cabinet approved recommendations to increase charges from £40 to £43 per year for each household that signed up across the Forest Heath area which includes Newmarket and Mildenhall.

The previous £40 fee had been fixed for three years since the introduction of the garden waste collection scheme, but will now face annual reviews meaning cost increases could happen more regularly for the 30,100 homes currently paying for the service.

Cllr David Bowman, Forest Heath District Council cabinet member for operations, said the service cost was still competitive compared to other councils in the county.

“We consider it important the services achieves break-even as a minimum,” he said.

The approved changes also mean that the system will operate on a rolling 12-month contract for each household going forward, regardless of when homeowners choose to sign up.

A £5 increase was also considered but dismissed.