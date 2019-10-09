Changes to bin days are on the way for Newmarket and Mildenhall residents

Residents are being warned to look out for changes in their waste bin collections.

A review of the waste collection service means that over half of households in the Newmarket and Mildenhall areas will see a change of day for their alternate weekly collection of blue and black bins.

And those keeping the same day will see a change of time when the waste crew arrives at the property. Brown bin collection day will not change this this year.

Cllr Peter Stevens, from West Suffolk Council(18951034)

“The whole way waste is managed in West Suffolk is changing, in order to meet need and to become more efficient,” said Cllr Peter Stevens, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for operations.

“The last time we reviewed the whole district was 2010 and a lot has changed since then. Demand on waste services has increased, and so have the opportunities to invest in new technologies and facilities that will make the operation more efficient.

“We are reviewing all our blue and black bin collection rounds to find extra capacity, save money and waste miles and continue to provide an excellent service.

“We will be writing to every household in good time, giving details of their new collection day together with a calendar to help make the transition. We are putting yellow tags on the black bins to alert residents to look out for the letter that will arrive shortly.

“Full details will also be available on our website nearer the time, and we will be doing all we can to help households make the change.”

The changes are set to come into force next month.