Chris Garibaldi, right, with Barber Shop and Her Majesty The Queen during a visit to The National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art

Chris Garibaldi has announced he is to stand down as director of Newmarket’s National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art.

A driving force behind the establishment of the centre which was opened by the Queen two years ago, he is to embark on full-time study from the middle of next year and will leave once a replacement director has been found.

“It has been a long-standing ambition of mine to study for a doctorate and as part of this I intend to research the history of the palaces at Newmarket which means I will still be keeping my connection with the town and its extraordinary royal history,” he said.

“I wanted to give the board plenty of time to recruit my successor, so have informed them of my decision and we have agreed a departure date of early summer next year to ensure a smooth handover to a new incumbent.

“It has been an incredible privilege to lead the organisation over the last eight and a half years during a period of such exciting change. I am extremely proud of what has been achieved over that time by the incredibly dedicated team at Palace House and it has been an honour to have been part of such an extraordinary project.”

Rachel Hood, chairman of the museum trustees, said: “Chris has been central to the project and to so much of the fund-raising which has made it possible. We all wish him well in the future. “