Celebrations as Newmarket's historic market moves to High Street

Newmarket Food festival and market celebration (4205394)

The town centre was buzzing as Newmarket celebrated more than 800 years as a market town with a look back to its medieval roots at the same time as smart new stalls on the High Street heralded a bright future.

After a trial run on September 11, town mayor Rachel Hood cut a ribbon to mark the official move of the market from The Guineas centre to the High Street and to get the celebrations rolling on September 15. She was joined by representatives of Forest Heath District Council, which operates the market, and Newmarket town council, which has contributed to the cost of the move.

Newmarket Food Festival (4206689)

Cllr Philippa Winter, chairman of the town council’s community services committee, said: Having visited every stall this morning, the move seems to have gone very well. There is a visible difference to the high street, with more footfall, and this can only be good for the town.”

Newmarket Food Festival (4205410)

The medieval market proved a huge success with street entertainment, demonstrations and workshops of ancient skills, traditional toys and games and live music throughout the day.

Newmarket Food Festival (4205412)

More entertainment was provided by the fourth Newmarket Food and Drink Festival held at Palace House over the whole weekend with celebrity chefs led by Rosemary Shrager demonstrating delicious dishes, while visitors also had the chance to sample and purchase food from local produce stalls.