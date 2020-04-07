Cash stolen from Newmarket house in morning burglary

A Newmarket house was burgled this morning, with a quantity of cash stolen from the property.

Suffolk Police were called at 6.55am today to reports a home in Freshfields had been targeted by burglars.

Detectives believe a quantity of cash was stolen from the property.

Police were called to a house in Newmarket's Freshfields this morning

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said officers attended the scene and enquiries are continuing.

The spokesman asked people who could help police with their investigation to contact the force on 101 or through their website, quoting CAD 34.

