Cash stolen from Newmarket house in morning burglary
Published: 11:22, 07 April 2020
| Updated: 11:23, 07 April 2020
A Newmarket house was burgled this morning, with a quantity of cash stolen from the property.
Suffolk Police were called at 6.55am today to reports a home in Freshfields had been targeted by burglars.
Detectives believe a quantity of cash was stolen from the property.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said officers attended the scene and enquiries are continuing.
The spokesman asked people who could help police with their investigation to contact the force on 101 or through their website, quoting CAD 34.
More by this authorDan Barker