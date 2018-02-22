Cash gift keeps a Newmarket school's lifestyle project on track

A Newmarket primary school Golden Mile project aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles for pupils has received a £5,000 boost from community fund-raisers.

The money from the Newmarket Festival committee will go towards the refurbishment of Laureate Primary Academy’s all weather track, which is due to re-open after the Easter holidays.

It is being made accessible for all pupils, and will be wider, making it suitable for wheelchairs. Funds have also been raised by the school’s PTA.

A spokesman for the school said: “We are extremely grateful to the Festival Committee for supporting our families with this vital improvement.”