Carphone Warehouse to shut its Newmarket store as part of national closures

By Dan Barker
Published: 09:54, 18 March 2020
 | Updated: 09:57, 18 March 2020

Carphone Warehouse is to close all 531 of its standalone stores with the loss of 2,900 jobs.

It includes its Newmarket store in the Guineas Shopping Centre, off Fred Archer Way.

In a statement, it said the move was due to the change in how customers buy their mobile devices, connectivity and technology.

Carphone Warehouse in Newmarket's Guineas Shopping Centre (31869631)

After the standalone stores are closed on April 3, the company will focus on selling mobile devices and connectivity through its shops in 305 Currys PC World stores and online.

Group chief executive Alex Baldock said: "Today's tough decision is an essential part of that, the next step in making our UK mobile business a success for customers, colleagues and other shareholders."

