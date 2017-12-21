Carol concert raises £5,000 for Newmarket-based charity

Children from Newmarket’s Fairstead House School Choir were joined by students from Newmarket Academy, community choir, VivaVoices, and Newmarket Town Band for Racing Welfare’s annual carol concert at Tattersalls which raises funds for the charity’s chaplaincy service.

The iconic sales ring was packed with a sell-out crowd enjoying the festive evening which raised £5,000 for the Newmarket-based charity.

The chaplaincy service, which provides vital support to people working in the racing industry in times of pain, loss, trauma or need, was first introduced in 2000.

Three years ago it was expanded and Pastor Simon Bailey was appointed as a national chaplain to horseracing to build a pastoral care team for the support of racing staff throughout the UK.