Care worker Leigh steps up to Three Peaks Challenge

A care home worker who had hoped to tackle the famous Three Peaks Challenge this summer has not let lockdown spoil his plans as he will be attempting the mammoth climb on his home staircase.

Leigh Speed, 31, who works at Queens Court, in Bottisham, had planned to get some friends together for the challenge which involves climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales over just three days.

Now it will be a solo effort, cheered on only by his wife Lucy and children Melody, seven, and two-year-old George at their Swaffham Bulbeck home as he climbs the staircase’s 13 steps 1,345 times.

Leigh Speed, who is not letting lockdown stop him tackling the Three Peaks Challenge. Picture: Mark Westley

“Friends who are better at maths than me have worked out that is the same as climbing Ben Nevis, Mount Snowdon and Scafell Pike,” said Leigh. “I’m going to start with Snowdon so I’m decorating the staircase with some nice images of north Wales up the stairs.”

In the interests of reality, Leigh will also be wearing climbing boots and carrying a rucksack for the challenge with the combined heights of the three peaks, at 11,182 feet taking him the equivalent of well over a third of the way up Mount Everest.

Because he has suffered from myositis, a disease of the body’s immune system, Leigh is one of the 1.8 million people who are ‘shielding’ during the coronavirus crisis, which means he has to stay at home all the time.

“My friends at Queens Court have been fantastic, dropping off food parcels for us. I wish I could be there on the front line with them,” said Leigh, who has worked at the care home for just a year and described it as ‘the best job I have ever had’.

He is raising money for the Covid-19 appeal launched by MHA, the national charity which owns Queens Court, and has set himself a Just Giving target of £500. As the challenge got under way on Monday, Leigh had already raised £360 and further gifts can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/leigh-speed4

Read more Newmarket