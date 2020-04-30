Care homes in and around Newmarket buck national coronavirus trend

With deaths from coronavirus in care homes nationally set to exceed those in hospitals, elderly residents in homes in the local area have so far escaped the disease.

None of the 84 residents or 90 staff at Kingfisher House, in Newmarket, has tested positive for the virus and the home continues to use communal space with social distancing implemented as much as possible.

A spokesman for the home’s owners Four Seasons Health Care said: “Everyone at Kingfisher House is going above and beyond to care for our residents.”

With deaths from coronavirus in care homes nationally set to exceed those in hospitals, elderly residents in homes in the local area have so far escaped the disease.

At Mildenhall Lodge, where 60 residents are cared for by about 90 staff, none has shown symptoms and no tests have been required. There have been restrictions on visitors but some residents still use communal areas unless they prefer to stay in their own rooms.

“The team at the home has worked tirelessly to keep residents in touch with their families and friends as much as possible,” said a spokesman for owners Care UK.

Barchester Health Care, owners of Hilton Park, at Bottisham, declined to comment on whether any residents had tested positive for the virus or had died at the home or in hospital.

“We are reporting all Covid-19 information to the relevant authorities, and it is a constantly changing picture,” said a spokesman.

Figures released yesterday show in addition to deaths announced in daily releases a further three deaths linked to coronavirus in West Suffolk may not be captured in official estimates and eight in East Cambridgeshire.

​Office for National Statistics data shows that in West Suffolk 20 deaths involving Covid-19 were provisionally registered up to April 25 – up from 10 the week before.

In East Cambridgeshire 27 deaths involving Covid-19 were provisionally registered up to April 25, an increase from eight the week before.

Read more CoronavirusMildenhallNewmarket