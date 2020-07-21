The captains at Newmarket golf club have hosted a week of charity events to raise funds for two local good causes.

Naomi Pilmer and Mike Panes were forced to cancel their main fund-raising day, back in May, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic so they are hoping to make up for lost time through their Captains’ Charity Week.

The course has staged a number of competitions and today will see The Greenkeepers’ Revenge when the club’s green keeping staff will set a course with obstacles for players to try to negotiate.

Newmarket Golf Club captains Naomi Pilmer and Mikes Panes with two of the silent auction losts

The club will also be welcoming visitors from the Prospects Trust at Snakehall Farm, in Reach, one of the charities the captains are supporting, which provides work-based training and opportunities for people with learning difficulties.

The other charity the club is helping is Bury St Edmunds-based GeeWizz, which supports children and young adults with life-threatening conditions.

A silent auction has also been organised with a host of lots donated by local businesses, members and neighbouring golf clubs including signed books, vouchers, golf lessons, a morning with Newmarket trainer Rae Guest and breeches signed by jockeys including Frankel’s rider Tom Queally and Adam Kirby.

