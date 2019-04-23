Newmarket's memorial hall (9033010)

Political parties have started campaigning for the Newmarket Town Council election which takes place on Thursday, May 2.

The council is one of the most hotly contested in the district with 29 people fighting for just 18 seats in the five Newmarket wards.

All Saints

For All Saints ward, which has three seats, candidates are: Monza Ali (West Suffolk Independents), Tom Kerby (Conservatives), Sally-Anne Knowles (Conservatives), Chris O’Neill (West Suffolk Independents), Susan Perry (Labour), Amy Starkey (Conservatives), Philippa Winter.

Freshfields

Freshfields ward has one vacancy contested by candidates Robert Nobbs (Conservatives) and Robert Yarrow (Labour).

Scaltback

The town council will have six members representing Scaltback with John Borda (West Suffolk Independents), Sarah Caesar (Conservatives), Andy Drummond (Conservatives), Yasemin Fitzgerald (Labour), Douglas Hall (Conservatives), Philip Howells (Conservatives), Michael Jefferys (Labour), James Lay (Conservatives), and Kirsten Lindsay (Conservatives) standing.

Severals

In Severals ward, where there are two seats to be won, there are three candidates to chose from: Andrew Appleby (West Suffolk Independent), Richard Fletcher (Conservatives), and Rachel Hood (Conservatives).

Studlands

And in Studlands there are eight candidates fighting for six seats. The candidates are Michael Anderson (West Suffolk Independent), John Berry, Ollie Bowen (Labour), Emma Cooke (Conservatives), Julie De’ath (Conservatives), Warwick Hirst (West Suffolk Independent), Peter Hulbert (Conservatives), and Duncan Russell (Labour).

Soham's town council uncontested in local elections

Soham’s town councillors will not have to fight an election because not enough people have put their names forward to be candidates.

Four vacancies are left on the authority, which council chairman Cllr Rosemary Aitchison described as ‘very disappointing’.

From May 2 the councillors for Soham North will be Rosemary Aitchison, Charles Warner, Glenn Dyer, Hamish Ross, Anne Pallett, and David Chapman.

In Soham South the ward will be represented by Elizabeth Johnston, Glenn Woodbridge, David Woricker, and David Dawkins.

For Soham Central the councillor will be will be Philip Lane.

But residents will still have to vote for their East Cambs district councillors in the area – with the election continuing as expected.

On Monday it was also announced the annual meeting of Soham Town Council will be held at the Walter Gidney Pavilion, in Fountain Lane, on May 13 at 7pm.

The annual town meeting will be held at the pavilion on May 20, also starting at 7pm.

And Mildenhall will have no town council elections either

In Mildenhall all those who put their names forward to be councillors have won an uncontested seat. From May 3 the Mildenhall’s town councillors will be: Dickie Alecock (Independent), Grace Bristow (Independent), David Chandler (Mildenhall 1st), Russell Leaman (Conservatives), James Power (Independent), John Bloodworth (Conservatives), Jane Busuttil (Conservatives), Adrian Peachey, Ian Ship (Independent), Brian Sulman (Conservatives), Ruth Bowman (Conservatives), Marion Martin (Independent), Andrew Neal (Independent), Nigel Roman (Conservatives).