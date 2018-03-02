Cambridgeshire's Neighbourhood Watch groups to get new police points of contact

Police have promised five community contact officers after concerns from Neighbourhood Watch groups that their reports were going unanswered.

Cambridgeshire Police’s community contact officers will work with Neighbourhood Watch groups, feeding back to them about what action the force has taken.

At a meeting on Wednesday in Fordham, concerned residents told Cambridgeshire Police’s Det Ch Supt Chris Mead that they often felt ignored once they had called 101.

Malcolm Roper, a member of Fordham NeighbourhoodWatch, said: “At the moment we report so many incidents and get no feedback.”

“It’s demoralising when you don’t get feedback,” admitted Mr Mead and he announced the five new officers would be in place by April, a move that will also help police gather more information on the types of crimes blighting village life.

“The more we know, the more we can do,” he said.