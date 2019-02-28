Newmarket's CAB in Wellington Street (7497307)

Newmarket’s Citizens Advice Bureau’s future in the town centre looks secure after it was revealed that it could be moving into Foley House by early 2021.

At a Newmarket Town Council meeting on Monday, Jane Ballard, manager of Suffolk West CAB with which the Newmarket bureau will be amalgamated later this year, said the service would be entering the final design stage with Suffolk County Council within weeks.

She hoped that the move to a new home, which is next door to its current Wellington Street office, would happen ‘within the next financial year’.

Branch secretary and director Ray Bolton said the branch had about £40,000 earmarked for the costs of the move.

“We have been in discussion with the county council for some time now – they have been looking for better ways to utilise Foley House which, other than the children’s centre, sits empty,” he told councillors.

At the meeting, the town council voted unanimously to grant the service £3,000, the most it has given to any group, towards its running costs for the next year with Cllr Michael Jeffreys praising the ‘very good work which the Citizens Advice Bureau does for Newmarket’.

After the meeting, Marc Walker, Newmarket CAB’s chairman of trustees, said moving into a new building would benefit the branch.

”Moving into larger premises with proper facilities for our staff and volunteers should allow us to better serve our clients, and so we look forward to achieving a firm commitment once the plans are agreed.”

Mr Walker said he was ‘immensely heartened to retain the full support of our town council’.

The organisation saw more than 1,400 clients in the last year, making it the the second busiest branch in West Suffolk behind Bury St Edmunds.