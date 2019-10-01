Busy Newmarket road closed after bus and van crash

A bus and a van have crashed in Newmarket, closing one of the town's busiest streets.

Emergency services are at the scene, which happened at the junction between The Avenue and Station Approach at about 2.15pm today.

Police have closed off the street. An air ambulance landed at in Tattersalls sales paddocks.

Police have closed off The Avenue after a crash between a bus and a van(18214277)

Fire crews at the scene were working on cutting free a man from a van.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the scale of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The East of England Ambulance Service were contacted for comment.

Bus operator Stephensons said they did not want to comment at this time.