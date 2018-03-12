Business show on course for success

Newmarket’s Rowley Mile racecourse is used to welcoming champion thoroughbreds but later this week it will be playing host to an exhibition aiming to make sure local businesses are winners.

The 2018 Two Counties Business Exhibition will be the perfect spot for business leaders to get together. It will be held in the racecourse’s Millennium Grandstand on Wednesday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The exhibition which is free to attend, will feature free seminars and free speed networking events throughout the day.

One of the features of the event will be Google’s Digital Garage which is part of a drive to help thousands of people improve their digital skills and at the Newmarket exhibition will be advising on how to build a digital marketing plan and how to develop a social media strategy.

Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury councils, under their joint West Suffolk banner, will also be among the exhibitors.

Cllr James Waters, leader of Forest Heath, said: “The fact that West Suffolk is such a great place to live and work is no accident. We have been investing in infrastructure, housing and skills to ensure the area continues to remain a great place to call home and helps our local businesses when they need to recruit staff. The Two Counties Business Exhibition is a great venue for businesses to come together, network and showcase their products and services.”