Bushel regular Lee completes 4000 sit-ups as Newmarket pub backs school’s pool fund

Regulars at The Bushel pub, in Newmarket, have raised nearly £600 for a school which caters for youngsters who have severe and complex learning needs.

The money was raised through a Christmas raffle and by regular Lee Kingstree who completed 4,000 sit-ups with a 25kg weight on his back in one hour 45 in the gym at Newmarket Leisure Centre.

The cheque, for £592.08, was presented by landlord Darren Belton to Jan Hatchell, from the Riverwalk School in Bury St Edmunds, who visited the pub with pupil 10-year-old Nikita Blenman.

Darren Belton, Nikita Blenman, 10, Jan Hatchhell, Lee Kingstree, Frazer Leedale. Sally Ann Leedale and Kyle Belton

The money will go towards the school’s £1 million appeal for a new accessible swimming pool for children and adults with physical or learning difficulties.

The Bushel will be continuing with its fund-raising efforts for the school with a quiz which will be held on Saturday March 7.

Lee is planning a further fundraising effort for the Bury St Edmunds school later this year.

