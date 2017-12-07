Burwell pre-school owner appeals against Ofsted decision in battle to save nursery

The owner of a Burwell Pre-School has vowed to fight an Ofsted decision to cancel her registration after inspectors said she was no longer suitable to provide childcare.

Christine Hobbs claims that inspectors who visited the Spring Close Montessori Pre-School on October 3 had already made up their minds about what they would find because of an incident in August when a five-year-old was left alone at Burwell Wrap Around Club, also run by Mrs Hobbs, while other children visited a library.

An unannounced inspection at Spring Close in September led to the serving of a welfare notice with a list of issues to be addressed – most of them connected with child safety and protection.

“When they came to carry out the inspection in October, their behaviour towards me and my staff was appalling,” said Mrs Hobbs.

“They didn’t want to find anything right although we had already put most of what they had asked for in place.

“They came again on November 15, by which time we had fully complied with the order but they said they would cancel my registration because of the earlier incident.”

Mrs Hobbs, who has run the pre-school for 13 years, has shut the Wrap Around Club but said parents had been supportive of her appeal against Ofsted’s decision and her fight for the future of the pre-school.