Burglars woke victim to ask for help finding things to steal

Burglars who broke into a Newmarket house woke a victim to ask what to steal.

The two thieves broke into the Edinburgh Road house through a window after climbing onto a garage between 8:10pm and 8:15pm on Tuesday.

Once inside the thieves woke up one of the victims to ask where they kept their things. Searching a box, they left empty handed through the same window.

The victim was left unharmed.

Before going through the window they tried force their way through patio doors on the property.

They are described as white males, aged in their twenties, and 5ft 6 and 5ft 10 each in height. Dressed in black with baseball caps, the burglars covered their faces with scarves.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or captured dash cam footage in the Edinburgh Road, Hamilton Road, Princess Way or Manderston Road areas on 30 January between the hours of 7:45 and 8:30pm.

"Alternatively, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact West CIR on 101 quoting reference 5790/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."