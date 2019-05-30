Burglars steal tools, jewellery, and PS4 from Newmarket house

Persimmon Walk (11454687)

Thieves forced their way through a Newmarket window at the weekend, stealing thousands of pounds worth of technology, tools, and jewellery.

Burglars entered the Persimmon Walk property through a downstairs window at the back of the house at some point between Friday at 6pm and Sunday at 11.50am.

Once inside the Studlands Park property thieves made an untidy search of the house and jewellery, tools, a television, sound bars, a PlayStation 4, games, and equipment for the console, were taken.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw anything suspicious should contact police quoting crime reference 37/29968/19 where you can provide an online update via the force website or call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form."