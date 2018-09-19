Burglars smash way through stained glass window in Newmarket church

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary which happened between 8.30pm on September 9 and 9.15am on September 10.

Burglars broke their way into a Newmarket church, damaging a stained glass window and making off with its collections box.

Earlier this month thieves smashed their way through a Victorian stained glass window pane in All Saints Church after a failed attempt to enter the Park Lane building through the organ loft.

Once inside, between 8.30pm on September 9 and 9.15am on September 10, about £40 was stolen from the church bookshop cupboard and donations taken.

The Rev Max Osborne said: "Of course it's very disappointing for this damage to be done to a building that is so special to so many in Newmarket, but I feel more concern for the person that did this. The church sits at the heart of the community and we stand for all people, especially those that are vulnerable."

Mr Osborne said the damage was repairable, but had to wait for contractors and insurers to calculate final costs.

The break-in was on the same night businesses in Rookery House were broken into, which caused hundreds of pounds of damage.

A spokesman from Suffolk Police said: "Witnesses or anybody with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 52905/18. Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."