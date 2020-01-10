Burglars smash open door to Newmarket house in morning break-in

Burglars targeted a Newmarket house yesterday morning, smashing open a door and searching the property.

At some point between 9.50am and 12.50pm a house in St Philips Road was burgled.

Once inside a search was carried out and a number of items were stolen including a watch, a ring, clothing and toiletries.

St Philips Road, Newmarket Picture: Google Maps (26387652)

Today a Suffolk Police spokesman has appealed for anyone with information about the burglary come forward.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/1797/20."

