Edinburgh Road, Newmarket

Burglars forced their into a Newmarket home at the weekend, making off with its safe and jewellery.

Thieves forced open a back window of a Edinburgh Road home between 5pm on Saturday and 3.15pm on Sunday.

Once inside, the house was ransacked and a safe was stolen along with items of jewellery.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this burglary please complete an existing report update via the police website quoting the following reference 37/34683/19.

"Alternatively contact Suffolk Police on the non-emergency telephone number 101."