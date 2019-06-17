Home   News   Article

Edinburgh Road house, Newmarket, ransacked by burglars

By Dan Barker
Published: 13:02, 17 June 2019
 | Updated: 13:05, 17 June 2019
Edinburgh Road, Newmarket
Burglars forced their into a Newmarket home at the weekend, making off with its safe and jewellery.

Thieves forced open a back window of a Edinburgh Road home between 5pm on Saturday and 3.15pm on Sunday.

Once inside, the house was ransacked and a safe was stolen along with items of jewellery.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this burglary please complete an existing report update via the police website quoting the following reference 37/34683/19.

"Alternatively contact Suffolk Police on the non-emergency telephone number 101."

