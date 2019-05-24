Cheveley Road, Newmarket (11075108)

Thieves forced their way into two Newmarket homes, making off with jewellery, cash, and a designer handbag.

On Tuesday, between 9am and 2pm, burglars forced their way into a Cheveley Road house and stole jewellery and a Gucci handbag.

And on the same day a Duchess Drive house was smashed into at some point between 9am and 3.30pm. Thieves broke a back window and searched the property, making off with cash and jewellery.

Detectives at Suffolk Police said they believed the break-ins were linked with a distraction burglary in Fornham All Saints, just outside Bury St Edmunds.

Between 11.30am and noon a woman in her 80s answered her Pound Meadow door to two men who claimed to work for the council who were there to fix a water problem.

Both men entered the house, with one walking into the kitchen while the other made his way upstairs.

The men did not produce identification when asked and left suddenly. It was only after they had left that the victim discovered her purse, containing a quantity of cash and cards, was missing.

Both men were described as white, in their late 20s and about 5ft9 tall with brown hair.

A police spokesman said: "Unfortunately, not everyone who calls at your door is who they seem so you should always be on your guard. If they don’t have a good reason to be there or if you are at all suspicious then phone the police immediately.

"It’s your home, you do not have to let everyone in. Genuine callers won’t mind waiting whilst you make the appropriate checks to ensure they are legitimate.

"Anyone with information relating to any of the incidents above are urged to contact West CID at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/28730/10 or via the constabulary website."