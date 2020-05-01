Burglar who stole from the home of dead woman is jailed

A burglar has been jailed after she admitted stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier.

Thirty-seven-year-old Leanne Moore was caught by police outside the house in The Causeway, Soham, on April 20 last year after officers were alerted by neighbours who reported noises coming from inside.

Cambridge Crown Court heard on Wednesday that when officers challenged Moore they found she was hiding five TV remotes, a video camera, and a device used to monitor blood sugar, in a bag.

Cambridge Crown Court heard on Wednesday that when officers challenged Moore they found she was hiding five TV remotes, a video camera, and a device used to monitor blood sugar, in a bag.

The items were found to have been stolen from the house and Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, was arrested.

When interviewed she claimed she had been holding the bag for a friend.

However she later pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for six months.

Moore received an additional two months’ imprisonment to run consecutively after she also admitted four thefts from Tesco in Newmarket and one from the BP M&S store on the A142 at Soham.

The charges she pleaded guilty to were stealing spirits worth £261; stealing spirits worth £254.50; stealing alcohol and other items worth £66.70; stealing alcohol and laundry items worth £230, all from Tesco, and stealing various items worth £50 from the BP M&S store.

As officers were talking to Moore, her accomplice, Carl Scarrow, who had been living in a tent near a sewage works, was arrested after he was seen climbing out of a window with socks over his hands and holding a torch.

When police challenged the 34-year- old, he said he was collecting some of his items from a friend’s house.

When he was told he was under arrest he attempted to run but was tackled to the ground.

During a struggle, he broke an officer’s glasses, causing damage worth £270. Eventually Scarrow calmed down and was handcuffed.

He was jailed for a year in May last year after he was found guilty of burglary and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Det con Jennifer Park said: “Moore and her accomplice may have thought they were in luck in finding an empty house, but thanks to a neighbour’s vigilance and a quick response by officers, they now know this wasn’t the case.

“Tackling burglary is a priority for the force in our ongoing efforts to make our communities a safer place to live.”

Read more CourtsNewmarketSoham