Burglar caught after sound of breaking glass wakes up Newmarket resident

A burglar was disturbed moments after breaking into a Newmarket home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The occupant was woken by the sound of breaking glass and rushed downstairs to find the burglar in the sitting room of the All Saints Road house.

When the occupant left the room, the burglar escaped through the broken window. No search had been made and nothing was stolen.

Suffolk Police were called at about 4.40am.

A 20-year-old man was arrested a short time late on suspicion of burglary and taken to Bury St Edmunds police station.

He was released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

A force spokesman said: "Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/11226/20."

