Brexit to bitcoin: Newmarket students quiz Bank of England deputy

Students from Newmarket Academy have been given a rare opportunity to quiz the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor.

Everything from Brexit to bitcoin was on the agenda as Sir David Ramsden visited the Exning Road school on Friday.

Year 11 and sixth form students from Newmarket, were joined by pupils from schools in Haverhill and Great Cornard, part of the Samuel Ward Trust, to hear a talk from Sir David and then take part in a question-and- answer session.

Steve Elsom, regional director at Lloyds Commercial Banking, who arranged the visit, which came about as part of the Bank of England’s drive to raise awareness and understanding of its work, said: “The students had clearly done their homework and asked some excellent questions about the role of the Bank of England and the challenges it faces.”

Academy head teacher Nick Froy added: “This was a great opportunity for our students to hear from one of the senior leaders at the Bank of England and then ask him some very informative and engaging questions.”