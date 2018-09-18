Boy bitten by dog outside Newmarket supermarket

Co-op, Elizabeth Avenue, Newmarket (4250105)

A boy was left with injuries to his face after he was bitten by a dog in Newmarket.

The boy, described by police as 'primary school age', was walking with his father near the Co-op supermarket in Elizabeth Avenue at about 4pm on September 5 when he placed his hand out to an unsupervised dog, which was tied up.

He was then bitten by the long-faced brown dog and suffered a minor injury to his lip and bruising to his nose.

Suffolk Police have now issued an appeal to trace the dog's owner, with him being described as white, middle aged with dark hair. When he collected the dog he was wearing a white t-shirt with a logo on the front.

A force spokesman said: "Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/51137/18"