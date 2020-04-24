Boy, 15, set to appear in court accused of stabbing teenager in Newmarket

A 15-year-old boy is set to appear in court later today accused of stabbing a teenager in Newmarket.

Suffolk Police were called at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, to reports that 15-year-old boy had been stabbed near the Co-op in Elizabeth Avenue.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

A 15-year-old boy from Newmarket, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has today been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

The boy is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court later today.

Another boy, aged 16 and from Newmarket, was also arrested on Wednesday 22 April on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He has since been released on bail to return to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on Thursday 14 May.

