Bonmarché set to close its Newmarket store

Bonmarché (10300228)

In another blow for Newmarket High Street national chain Bonmarché is to close.

The prominent town centre shop is believed to be closing in July, with the future of its six employees uncertain.

The Journal approached the company for more information, but Bonmarché's management refused to comment.

A sign in the stores window has told customers to either shop online or visit stores in Bury St Edmunds or Ely.

The property is now on the market, with landlords asking for £68,000 a year for the store.

Just last week fashion retailer Select entered administration.

On Friday the company, which has a town store in The Guineas Shopping Centre, called in business advisors Quantuma as administrators due to 'ongoing financial difficulties'.

Bonmarché, based in Wakefield, was founded in 1982 and has more than 300 stores across the county.