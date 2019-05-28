Blaze at Newmarket Academy being treated as 'suspicious'

Newmaket Academy art block fire (11291468)

Investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze which severely damaged part of Newmarket Academy last night.

Firefighters were called to the Exning Road school at about 10.30pm after picnic tables and the canopy covering them was on fire.

Six engines, four from Cambridgeshire and two from Newmarket, battled the blaze which was put out by fire crews by 12.30am.

Windows in the art block have been shattered and the building has suffered smoke and water damage.

And the main school building has also suffered some damage, with windows cracked from the heat of the fire.

Today investigators have said the cause of the fire is 'suspicious' and are looking into how the blaze started.