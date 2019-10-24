Households across the Newmarket and Mildenhall area will be receiving a letter next week giving details of changes in blue and black bin collection days set to be implemented next month.

The new collections start from November 11 and more than half of households will see a change of day to their collection of blue and black bins, while those keeping the same day will see a change of time.

Cllr Peter Stevens, cabinet member for operations at West Suffolk Council, said: "We ask residents to open, read and retain their letters, so they can refer to them as the new bin cycle settles down.

Cllr Peter Stevens, from West Suffolk Council(20057601)

"It is the same two week alternate collection pattern of blue bin one week and black bin the next; but some households will go from a blue bin to a blue bin, and others may go from a black bin to a black bin.

"Garden waste customers’ brown bin collection day does not change."

Residents have been alerted to the changes with a yellow tag on their black bin.

Cllr Stevens said: "The tag is relevant to all households, because even if the day and cycle won’t change, the time we arrive at a property will, and we ask everyone to have their bins out by 6.30am on collection day.

"The letter provides full details of everything we are doing to help make the transition as seamless as possible.

"We know from experience that not every letter gets opened, but the tag will have raised awareness and given the web address westsuffolk.gov.uk/bincollections so people still have a way of checking what it means for them."