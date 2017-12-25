Bill serves up festive treat for 700 residents in annual Gredley lunch

He is a hero to the majority of Newmarket’s senior citizens and last week, Pensioners’ Pal Bill Gredley served up yet another Christmas favourite for 700 residents at Tattersalls.

Courtesy of the charitable trust run by the Stetchworth-based property magnate, guests were treated to three courses of traditional festive fare in the plush surroundings of the bloodstock auctioneer’s world famous Park Paddocks complex which was hosting the event for the 15th consecutive year.

Bill Gredley, the man whose generosity makes the annual lunches possible, with his son Tim, daughter Pollyanna Scott and organiser Margaret Butcher

And Mr Gredley who also funds an annual seaside trip to Great Yarmouth for senior citizens was at the lunch to greet his guests on Tuesday and on Wednesday when he was accompanied by his son Tim, and recently married daughter Pollyanna.

As well as a delicious lunch served by a team from Crown Catering, there was entertainment and music from Opera on the Run and the Cambridge Jazz 3.

“It was a very happy two days,” said Margaret Butcher, head of the charitable trust, who was on hand helping guests, with a team of local volunteers. “We had lots of singing, dancing and smiling faces.”

