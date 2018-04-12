Bill Gredley says his Queensbury Lodge care home plans 'a win, win, win situation' for Newmarket

Plans to build a care home on the site of Queensbury Lodge are back on the table with owner Bill Gredley revealing that he is having discussions with council planners.

Forest Heath District Council, which has been told by a government inspector that it must come up with proposals for new houses in Newmarket, has earmarked part of the site for 50 homes.

“They would be at the back of the site where we are also planning to build a racing yard for George Scott,” said Mr Gredley.

“At the front of the site the Gredley Charitable Trust is proposing a non-profit care home for the senior citizens of Newmarket with the £5 million cost funded by my family.”

The buildings fronting the High Street would be refurbished and incorporated into the home to include a cafe, providing a place where residents in the care home and townsfolk could meet.

“This is a win, win, win situation for the town,” said Mr Gredley. “I would not want to put words in his mouth, but I believe the chief planning officer is comfortable with our proposals.”

The Grade II-listed stables and buildings have been out of use since the mid 1980s and have deteriorated into an eyesore on the western approach to the High Street.

Mr Gredley and his Unex company have come up with a number of plans for the site, including an Asda superstore, but these have fallen foul of council planners who insist that any site in Newmarket which has been used for horseracing purposes must retain that aspect.

Now, Mr Gredley hopes an agreement can be reached which will put an end to years of wrangling.

“I want to clean that end of the town up and leave a legacy for our old folk,” he said.