Bikers channel inner-Santa at hospital toy run

Around 20 bikers took part in an annual toy run to take toys to sick children in West Suffolk Hospital.

The event, which is in its fourteenth year, was originally run by the Beck Row Bikers group which closed around three years ago.

The ride started at Little Chef in Barton Mills and ended at West Suffolk Hospital

But Babs Craig, founder and organiser of the ride, wanted to carry on the club’s legacy and invite bikers to attend the event. They met at the Little Chef restaurant in Barton Mills at midday last Saturday and rode to the hospital.

The bikers, some of whom were dressed as Santa, elves and other festive characters, brought along various gifts for the children, suitable for newborn babies to teenagers.

“It was a good turn out and everyone brought along what they could to give to the kids,” said Babs.

“The weather was kind to us so it was a really nice ride over. There were some children who were bed bound that we took presents to and the ward said others were due to come in and they would hand them round.”

Dawn Dorrington, Rainbow ward manager, said: “We cannot thank the Beck Row Bikers enough, they have been donating to the hospital for many years, and their visit really does bring a smile to the faces of the children.”

“No-one wants to be in hospital over Christmas and this really does help make the children’s stay a little easier.”