Beck Row man in critical condition after three vehicle collision near Mildenhall

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a three vehicle collision near Mildenhall yesterday.

Police were called after reports of a crash involving three vehicles near the junction of Higham Road, and High Street in Tuddenham.

A Honda motorbike travelling through the village hit a black Vauxhall Zafira car that was travelling in the opposite direction. A third vehicle, a Mazda CX5, was damaged as a result of the crash.

The man riding the motorbike, who is from Beck Row, was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge having sustained a serious head injury.

Nobody else was injured.

A police spokesman said: "Witnesses to this incident or anybody who may have dash-cam footage are asked to call the serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting the reference CAD 279 of 27 March."