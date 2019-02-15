The store is currently being refurbished (7216693)

Discount retailer B&M will be opening its Newmarket store next month, the company has announced.

The chain will open the doors of its town branch for the first time on March 16, with the store set to replace Marks and Spencer in The Guineas Shopping Centre.

The town centre unit has been empty since M&S closed in August after almost 30 years of trading in Newmarket.

Ross Mckittrick, shopping centre manager, said he was 'excited' for the store's opening.

"They'll be a great addition to the centre and will occupy an anchor store. B&M is one of the UK's fastest growing variety retailers, and their decision to open at The Guineas is a testament to the quality of our shopping centre and Newmarket."

B&M will open its doors for the first time next month (7216691)

Contractors are due to complete refurbishment work on March 11, just five days before it is set to open.

A spokesman for B&M said: "We're excited to be opening our first ever store in Newmarket and we hope customers are going to be delighted with it.

"We've just got they keys so the team are currently working hard to transform the site so we can get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks."

The retailer has applied to Forest Heath District Council to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm.