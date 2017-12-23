Award is a shoe-in for Edward: leading supplier of horseshoes opens new Newmarket division in Studlands Park Avenue

A Newmarket farrier will be on his way to an international summit in the United States next year as a result of the success of horses trained by one of his major clients, John Gosden.

Edward O’Shaughnessy, is a business partner in Newmarket based O’Shaughnessy Farriery, and will be travelling to the 2018 International Hoofcare Summit in Cincinnati, Ohio, thanks to the Clarehaven stable’s consistent strike rate and the big race wins of the likes of Horse of the Year Enable and British Champions’ Day winner Persuasive which resulted in Edward gaining the most points throughout the 2017 turf flat season for winners that were shod with Kerckhaert Kings Plates in England, Scotland and Wales.

The O’Shaughnessy Farriery team has provided farrier services to John Gosden since 2006 and Edward heads up the farriery team at Clarehaven Stables.

“We are “very fortunate to be working in an amazing racing yard, surrounded by lovely knowledgeable people. We are so proud to be responsible for the foot care of some of the best bred and talented horses in the world,” said Edward.

The competition is run by Stromsholm, the UK’s leading supplier of horseshoes, which is the country’s exclusive distributor of the Royal Kerckhaert Racing Plates and recently opened its Newmarket Race Division, a brand new store supplying the leading brands available to farriers including Kerckhaert race plates, the new Liberty Hybrid Cu nails, and Diamond Tools at Enterprise Court in Newmarket’s Studlands Park Avenue. It follows the success of the Lambourn store providing the complete Hoof care and soundness range to farriers, apprentices, vets, trainers and stud farms.

The company’s managing director, Carl Bettison, said: “It is incredibly exciting to witness these horses performing so well.

“The Kings Plate is an excellent shoe, and combined with great farriery, can only help to achieve this. Our congratulations to Ed and his team”.