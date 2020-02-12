Award for Newmarket-based bloodstock agent

A Newmarket-based bloodstock agent was one of most popular winners at last week’s Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association national awards.

Mags O’Toole received the Wild Geese award, given to an Irish man or woman who has represented Ireland with distinction on the world stage.

Mags, who hails from The Curragh, has established a reputation as one of the best judges on the international bloodstock sales circuit.

Mags O’Toole ITBA National Breeding & Racing Awards 2019 (28218898)

She has had a long-time association with Eddie and Michael O’Leary, of the Gigginstown Stud, for whom she purchased, among a long list of winners, Tiger Roll, the little horse with the big heart who won the Grand National in 2018 and 2019.

The warm applause which greeted her as she was presented with the award was also testament to her father, the legendary trainer Mick O’Toole who sent out the winners of hundreds of races including regular champions at the Cheltenham Festival and classic winners on the flat and who died in August 2018.

Receiving her award, Mags paid a fond tribute to her father who, she said, had been ‘the guiding light’ in her career.

