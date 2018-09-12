Arsonists target car in Newmarket housing estate

At around 11.30pm an empty vehicle was set on fire

Detectives are appealing for help hunting two arsonists who set fire to a car in a Newmarket housing estate.

At around 11.30pm on Thursday an empty Volkswagen Passat was deliberately set on fire in George Lambton Avenue.

Witnesses said they saw two men running away from the car towards Exning Road. Suffolk Police said one of the men was wearing a dark hooded top, while the other was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up.

It is believed they got into a silver Vauxhall Astra and left the area.

A police spokesman said: "Any witness or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Mildenhall Police Station on 101 quoting reference 51286/18, or alternatively call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."