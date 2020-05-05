Army set up appointment only coronavirus testing centre in Newmarket

An appointment only coronavirus test centre has been set up in Newmarket as part of the government's efforts to beat Covid-19.

The testing centre at Newmarket's Leisure Centre, in Exning Road, was set up by the Ministry of Defence today, and will be at the site until Thursday.

You cannot turn up without an appointment, and to book a test you should go to the government's coronavirus testing website where you can also find out if you are eligible. You can also be referred by your employer.

An MoD coronavirus testing centre at Newmarket Leisure Centre, in Exning Road (34344405)

Testing is a key part of the national response, with over 8,000 people already tested for Covid-19 in Suffolk, with the testing facility at Copdock, near Ipswich, being well-used.

There are other testing centres run by the Ministry of Defence in Haverhill and Lowestoft.

Across England, the government said it now has the capacity to carry out more than 100,000 tests a day.

On Friday West Suffolk's MP and health secretary Matt Hancock announced there had been 122,347 tests on April 30, which he said met his self-imposed target. Of those tests there was 27,497 tests sent to homes and 12,872 sent to satellite sites.

Newmarket did have another testing centre at its hospital, but this closed when community testing ended.

