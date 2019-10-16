Armed police seize 6 guns after swoop on Newmarket car

Armed police swooped on a car in Newmarket on Monday, finding a haul of guns and Class A drugs.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police stopped the vehicle and seized six guns together with ammunition and suspected Class A drugs.

Two people were arrested.

Gun (19435670)

It was part of a joint operation with Norfolk and Thames Valley Police, who raided properties in Newmarket, Thetford and Aylesbury.

Armed officers from Thames Valley Police carried out a search of premises in Aylesbury and three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import firearms.

And armed officers from Norfolk Constabulary carried out a stop of a vehicle in Thetford and found £9,000 in cash and arrested the male occupant for conspiracy to import and supply firearms.

A subsequent search of a house in Aylesbury resulted in the discovery of a handgun and the arrest of a woman who was at the address.

In all seven guns and a significant amount of suspected Class A drugs was seized.

All those arrested remain in custody.