Armed police and a helicopter have been spotted outside an Newmarket home this afternoon.

Three police cars and armed officers are in attendance at the ongoing incident near the property in Fordham Road.

An eyewitness said the police helicopter was flying at around 10am.

"I saw an officer and somebody from Network Rail because they were looking over the bridge," she said.

Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers conducted a warrant at a house in Fordham Road, Newmarket this morning.

"A man fled the scene and searches to locate him are ongoing."