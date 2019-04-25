Home   News   Article

Armed officers and police helicopter spotted near home in Fordham Road, just outside Newmarket

By Dan Barker
Published: 12:48, 25 April 2019
 | Updated: 13:12, 25 April 2019
Police at home just outside Newmarket (9152384)
Armed police and a helicopter have been spotted outside an Newmarket home this afternoon.

Three police cars and armed officers are in attendance at the ongoing incident near the property in Fordham Road.

An eyewitness said the police helicopter was flying at around 10am.

Police at home just outside Newmarket (9152386)
"I saw an officer and somebody from Network Rail because they were looking over the bridge," she said.

Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers conducted a warrant at a house in Fordham Road, Newmarket this morning.

"A man fled the scene and searches to locate him are ongoing."

