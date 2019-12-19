Antisocial behaviour increases in Newmarket according to latest police data

Reports of antisocial behaviour in Newmarket shot up last month, latest police statistics reveal.

New Home Office data for November released yesterday revealed in Newmarket and Exning there were 155 crimes reported to police.

Reported crime last month remained roughly the same as in October, when there was 160 incidents logged.

But antisocial behaviour spiked in November compared to the month before. There were 41 incidents last month, according to the police data, and 28 in October.

Shoplifting in the town dropped from 13 reports to five, with criminal damage remaining about the same on 12. There were 55 reports of violence and sexual offences in the town.

Crime in the Ely South policing region - which covers towns and villages around Newmarket which are in East Cambridgeshire - is at a year high. In November there were 168 reports to the police.

In Mildenhall and its surrounding villages reports have dropped. In October there was 159 incidents logged, but in November it fell to 117.

