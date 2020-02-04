A blaze at a Newmarket fish and chip shop was tackled by fire fighters in the early hours of this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the blaze at The Deep Blue, Market Street, at about 4.50am.

Crews from four engines, including two from Newmarket, fought the fire and contained it to the rear extension.

Damage to the Deep Blue fish and chip shop, in Market Street (28327578)

Paul Grimes, crew commander at Newmarket Fire Station, said it was a heavily developed fire in the preparation area and crews left the scene at about 7.30am.

Mr Grimes said it was too early to determine a cause of the fire.

Deep Blue manager Frank Thomas praised the response from emergency services.

Firefighters at the scene of the Deep Blue fish and chip shop fire Picture: Russell Bradnam (28327364)

"The fire brigade did a fantastic job. They contained it to just the two rooms, the wet room and the kitchen area," he said.

"Another 10 to 15 minutes and the whole building would have gone."

The extension on Drapery Row was destroyed by the blaze, and fire marks can be seen on the building.

Mr Thomas said when the extension was on fire, the flames were as high as the main building.

Read more FireNewmarket