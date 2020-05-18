Retired Newmarket community midwife Ann Fone has now raised more than £2,500 for a hospital charity by making face masks in return for donations.

The story of Ann’s fund-raising effort was featured in the Journal last month. She had originally set herself a target of between £50 and £100 but she quickly topped the £1,000 mark and she credited the Journal’s article with helping her to collect more than £2,500.

Ann, who is 70, retired in 2014 after welcoming nearly 2,000 babies into the world. When she made a couple of facemasks out of scraps of material for herself and her husband, retired Burwell postman Trevor, she little thought it would lead to the avalanche of requests she then received.

Ann Fone

Friends donated material and elastic to help her effort and all funds raised are being donated to the My Wish charity at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

The charity also supports Newmarket Community Hospital with the aim of fund-raising being to enhance the care patients already receive in all aspects of their healthcare.

Ann thanked everyone who had supported her effort with donations andkeeping her supplied with material and ‘hard to come by’ elastic.

